‘Daredevil: Born Again’ Trailer Reveals Series Premiere Date

In this case, Daredevil really is Born Again.

For a while, it looked like the latest version of Marvel’s Man Without Fear was lost to limbo, after Marvel’s deal with Netflix expired, and all of their joint TV series — including Daredevil starring Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio — were ended after just a handful of seasons.

But then Cox and D’Onofrio began appearing in Marvel Cinematic Universe films and shows like Spider-Man: No Way Home, Hawkeye, and Echo. Now both are back as Daredevil and Kingpin in their first Disney+ series, Daredevil: Born Again. After some delays, the series is set to finally premiere on streaming later this spring.

You can watch the full trailer for the series — which also features the return of Jon Bernthal as the Punisher from his own Netflix Marvel series — below:

While Born Again is being made by a new creative team, it looks stylistically similar to the Netflix Daredevil show, with intense action sequences and a lot of dark, moody lighting. Production on the new series began in early 2023, but after several episodes were shot the original head writers were let go by Marvel and a new creative team was brought in. (The season of the show was also cut back from a planned 18 episodes down to just nine installments to start.)

We’ll have to see whether the final show bears any signs of the creative overhaul behind the scenes. Here is the new series’ official synopsis:

In “Daredevil: Born Again,” Murdock, a blind lawyer with heightened abilities, is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

Daredevil: Born Again premieres on Disney+ on at 9PM ET.

