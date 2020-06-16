Fans jonesing for that Comic-Con experience this summer even though all the actual cons are canceled will be able to get their fix in virtual form. San Diego Comic-Con has already announced that they will be programming a “Comic-Con At Home” event available to all. Now Warner Bros. has announced they’re going to be holding their own online convention for DC Comics as well.

It’s called “DC FanDome,” and the press release describes it as “an unprecedented opportunity to hear from the casts and creators behind your favorite feature films and TV series, including: Aquaman, The Batman, Batwoman, Black Adam, Black Lightning, DC Super Hero Girls, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, DC’s Stargirl, Doom Patrol, The Flash, Harley Quinn, the SnyderCut of Justice League, Lucifer, Pennyworth, SHAZAM!, The Suicide Squad, Supergirl, Superman & Lois, Teen Titans GO!, Titans, Watchmen, Young Justice: Outsiders and, coming this fall to theaters worldwide, Wonder Woman 1984.”

Comic conventions have become a huge industry in recent years. Fans travel from all over the world to San Diego Comic-Con and other such events. But an online version, where you don’t have to leave the house, where you don’t have to wait overnight outside in a line just to get a seat in Hall H, where there are no aromas of nacho cheese and B.O. actually sounds ... like a better version of Comic-Con? You can even do online sales of exclusive con merchandise. without all the hassle of lines or getting shut out. What if after this is all said and done, people don’t want to go back to the way cons used to be?

DC and Warner Bros. also promise “new announcements” about DC games, movies, TV shows, and comics. The whole thing will be accessible for 24 hours at DCFanDome.com on August 22, starting at 10 a.m. PDT.