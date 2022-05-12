Deadpool Almost Had a ‘Doctor Strange 2’ Cameo

The following post contains SPOILERS for things that do not happen in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Wait, can you spoil something that doesn’t take place? I don’t even know anymore...

Whenever he was asked, Ryan Reynolds always insisted that Deadpool was not in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. A few months ago he was asked point blank about it, and he said he was “really not in the movie.” Of course, Andrew Garfield said over and over that he wasn’t in Spider-Man: No Way Home, and we know how that turned out. You never can tell these days.

But as it turns out, Reynolds was telling the truth; Deadpool is a no-show in Multiverse of Madness. But fans guessing (or hoping) he might appear in the film weren’t too far off base. According to Multiverse of Madness screenwriter Michael Waldron, the possibility of a Deadpool cameo in the film was seriously discussed.

Waldron told ComicBook.com...

We talked about it. I think we talked about everything in this movie. So, [it] would've been crazy to not raise that, but it ultimately didn't feel like... It just didn't feel the right place. But yeah, of course we talked about it.

Most of the big surprise cameos in the movie came in the sequence involving the Illuminati, the group of heroes who protect Earth-838. These guys are all heavy-hitters such as Professor X, Reed Richards, Black Bolt, and Captain Marvel. Deadpool would not make sense as a member of that group. (If they killed their world’s Doctor Strange, imagine what they would do to Deadpool.) Having Patrick Stewart’s Professor Xavier in there was a much more logical and effective way of teasing the future of X-Men movies anyway.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is in theaters now.

