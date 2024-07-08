I Ate Four ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ DiGiorno Pizzas

An extremely wise rampaging giant lizard once taught the world that size does matter. This is true of blockbuster movies, and it is equally true of their tie-in promotional foods. It is not enough to promote a tentpole release with a single new food item. You’re gonna have to go a lot bigger than that.

That brings us to the latest breakthrough in the world of movie food: Not one, not two, not even three, but four new DiGiorno frozen pizzas inspired by Marvel’s Deadpool & Wolverine film. Two pizzas — one for Deadpool and one for Wolverine — would have been enough for me. But again: Size does matter. So there are four of these Deadpool & Wolverine pizzas to choose from. If they made four pizzas for Deadpool & Wolverine, how many are we going to get for The Fantastic Four?!? The mind shudders and the stomach rumbles at the thought.

For this particular occasion, DiGiorno made three Deadpool related pies — including one inspired by his favorite dish, the chimichanga — and one Wolverine pizza. (Hopefully Logan doesn’t have a Napoleon complex, because if he does, this will not help.)

By the way did you know there are 12 different styles of DiGiorno crusts? Rising Crust, Stuffed Crust, Croissant Crust, Hand-Tossed Style Crust, Thin Crust, Gluten Free, Fully Stuffed Crust, Thin & Crispy Stuffed Crust, Detroit Style Crust, Loaded Ultra Thin Crust, Classic Crust, and Personal Pizzas. There are more DiGiorno pizza crusts than Fox X-Men movies!

Anyway, DiGiorno sent me a box containing one of each of these four Deadpool & Wolverine pizzas. As is my wont, I have now eaten them all and had time to digest the entire experience. Here are my findings (and my photos of the pizzas themselves)...

Deadpool & Wolverine opens in theaters on July 26. DiGiorno’s Deadpool & Wolverine pizzas are available now, with an MSRP of $6.49.

