Disney+ and Hulu Are Raising Prices Again

For the third straight year, Disney is planning an October price increase for its two streaming services, Disney+ and Hulu.

Starting on October 21, the price of Disney+ with ads will rise from $9.99 to $11.99 per month. The price for a subscription without ads jumps three dollars, from $15.99 to $18.99 per month.

If you use Hulu, you’re looking at an increase only for the service with ads, from $9.99 a month to $11.99 a month. The price of the premium Hulu subscription that bypasses ads remains at $18.99.

Disney recently launched a new standalone ESPN app, but its still-available previous ESPN service, ESPN Select (also known as ESPN+) is going to raise its price as well, from $11.99 to $12.99.

Disney previously raised prices on its streaming offerings in October of 2024 and 2023.

No price increase is ideal for users of any subscription service, but this one feels particularly dicey as some subscribers have been threatening to cancel their subscriptions to Disney’s streaming services over the company’s decision to pull Jimmy Kimmel Live! off the air following its host’s controversial comments about the suspect in the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Disney announced on Monday that Jimmy Kimmel Live! would return to the air on Tuesday, September 23. Nextstar Media and Sinclair, the local affiliate groups whose threats not to air Kimmel’s show after his remarks sparked Disney to suspend production of the show in the first place, have said they will continue to preempt the broadcast for the time being. (Jimmy Kimmel Live! episodes are available to stream after they air on ABC on Hulu.)

The Kimmel kerfuffle may blow over soon enough. But the price increase is not going anywhere. If you pay month by month for any of these services, expect to see a change on your bill very soon.

