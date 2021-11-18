Disney Plus Reveals Full Lineup For December 2021

People do a lot of home viewing in December. The weather is colder, families are spending time together indoors, kids are off from school at the end of the year. Luckily, Disney+ has an unusually busy month in December with plenty of new things to watch. The end of the month sees the premiere of the new Star Wars series The Book of Boba Fett, and every week on Wednesday you’ll get a new episode of Hawkeye with Jeremy Renner. There’s also a new animated Diary of a Wimpy Kid, plus a Frozen yule log — along with everything else Disney is adding for Christmas in November. There’s so much to watch you’ll barely have to speak to your relatives while you’re home for the holidays!

Here’s everything coming to Disney+ in December:

Friday, December 3

New Library Titles

- Christmas... Again?!

- Disney Holiday Magic Quest

- Edward Scissorhands

- Ice Age

- Ice Age: Continental Drift

- Mickey & Minnie Wish Upon A Christmas

- Million Dollar Arm

- Mr. Popper’s Penguins

Disney

Disney+ Originals

Diary of a Wimpy Kid - Premiere

The Rescue - Premiere

Wednesday, December 8

New Library Titles

- The Chicken Squad (S1, 4 episodes)

- Gabby Duran & The Unsittables (S2, 11 episodes)

- Life Below Zero: Northern Territories (S1)

- Muppet Babies (S3, 4 episodes)

- Spidey And His Amazing Friends (S1, 4 episodes)

- Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks (S8, 10 episodes)

Marvel

Disney+ Originals

Welcome to Earth - Premiere

Disney Insider - Episode 112

Hawkeye - Episode 104

Friday, December 10

New Library Titles

- Tron: Legacy

Wednesday, December 15

New Library Titles

- Disney’s Magic Bake-Off (S1, 4 episodes)

- Gigantosaurus (S3)

- Life Below Zero (S17)

- Science Of Stupid (S8)

Disney

Disney+ Originals

Foodtastic - Season 1 Premiere, All Episodes Streaming

Hawkeye - Episode 105

Friday, December 17

New Library Titles

- Home Alone 4

- Home Alone: The Holiday Heist

Disney+ Originals

Arendelle Castle Yule Log: Cut Paper Edition - Premiere

Wednesday, December 22

New Library Titles

- Minnie's Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (S1, 5 episodes)

Disney+ Originals

Hawkeye - Season Finale, Episode 106

Disney

Friday, December 24

New Library Titles

- Encanto

- King Tut In Color

- Lost Tombs Of The Pyramids

Wednesday, December 29

New Library Titles

- T.O.T.S. (S3)

Lucasfilm Ltd.

Disney+ Originals

The Book of Boba Fett - Premiere

Friday, December 31

New Library Titles

- 80s Top Ten (S1)

