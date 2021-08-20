Do the Avengers Still Exist in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has already shown us time travel, the multiverse, a new Captain America, and even New Jersey. But so far it has given us no indication of the state of the Avengers in the post-Endgame MCU. The struggle to defeat Thanos cost the lives of two of the six founding Avengers, and a third willfully retired afterwards. That doesn’t leave a ton of characters to run the group — much less to fund it without Tony Stark involved. So it’s a fair question: Do the Avengers even exist anymore in the post-Endgame MCU?

That question was put to Marvel’s Kevin Feige by CinemaBlend during an interview about Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. His response was interesting — and essentially alluded to the fact that the answers are coming very soon in some upcoming MCU projects. He said...

You will see that question addressed, and people struggling with that very question, within the MCU right now. I think post-Endgame and with Tony being off the board and Steve Rogers being off the board -- Sam Wilson is a new Cap, of course. But what does it mean to be an Avenger? And is there a core team? And who's leading it, and who's financing it? That is very much an undercurrent that will, while not at the forefront of many of the current movies, is certainly a question that is lingering in the background.

The other, connected question to this is: When does the next Avengers movie come out? Feige was asked that in another interview and gave a typically evasive answer. Everyone assumes Avengers 5 will happen eventually, but as of right now, it still hasn’t been officially announced. Meanwhile, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings opens in theaters on September 3.