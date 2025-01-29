Every Clue that Doctor Doom Was Always in the MCU

Fans seem to be pretty mixed on the casting of Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom so far. Some are vocally upset with Marvel’s decision to use Doom to replace Kang as the main villain of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s ongoing Multiverse Saga. As it stands now, we should get our first official look at Downey’s Doom in one of Marvel’s upcoming movies, likely The Fantastic Four: First Steps, leading into his first big movie, Avengers: Doomsday.

But what if we told you that this pivot, while certainly created in the last few years to cover Jonathan Majors’ dismissal and the end of the Kang storyline, actually makes total sense within the overall story of the MCU? What if we told you that if you look closely, you might just spot hints that Doom has been pulling the strings in the MCU all along? That’s right, and in our latest Marvel video, we’ll explain how Marvel has been leaving clues about Doom everywhere, and point out all the hints that sets up Doomsday and the upcoming Avengers: Secret Wars.

Watch our look at Doom, Doomsday, and the MCU below:

