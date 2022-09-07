‘She-Hulk’: Does Wong Remember Peter Parker?

Last week‘s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law featured a very interesting cameo from Benedict Wong’s Wong, the Marvel Cinematic Universe’sa Sorcerer Supreme. Wong has been very busy in the last few months; he’s fresh off appearances in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Spider-Man: No Way Home, where Doctor Strange cast a spell that supposedly made the entire universe forget Peter Parker’s existence.

But here in She-Hulk, Wong has a few lines of dialogue that suggest he remembers the spell — something he technically shouldn’t be able to do, if Strange’s spell included everyone. Does Wong really remember Peter? Is Strange’s spell starting to break? Or did Strange’s spell include a loophole that left Wong the only person alive who knows about Peter Parker?

That’s the subject of our latest She-Hulk video, which breaks down Wong’s conversation with She-Hulk and what it means about Strange’s spell, and Peter Parker’s future in the multiverse. We also examine yet another possibility here: If She-Hulk can break the fourth wall and talk directly to the audience, does that mean she is aware of the existence of a multiverse? Find out below:

