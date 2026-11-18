We had Old Man Logan, now I guess we have Old Man Nightcrawler.

It’s no secret that Alan Cumming will appear as Nightcrawler in Avengers: Doomsday, marking his return as the teleporting mutant he originated onscreen in 2003’s X2. But so far Cumming’s character has been suspiciously absent from all of the movie’s posters and trailers. Mein Gott! Where is he?!

Finally, Nightcrawler is front and center on one of the 11 (!) new posters for Doomsday Marvel released today, marking the final month before the blockbuster sequel’s release. Ten of the 11 posters feature two of the Marvel heroes starring in the movie; the final one contains just Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom.

Arranged in order they form a massive widescreen image, a la Jim Lee’s multiple covers for X-Men #1 from 1991. Cumming appears on the last poster in the sequence, alongside Winston Duke’s M’Baku.

The other posters show Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man and David Harbour’s Red Guardian, Vanessa Kirby’s Invisible Woman and Tenoch Huerta’s Namor, Channing Tatum’s Gambit and Florence Pugh’s Black Widow, Chris Hemsworth’s Thor and Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers, Anthony Mackie’s Captain America and James Marsden’s Cyclops, Rebecca Romijn’s Mystique and Tom Hiddleston’s Loki, Ian McKellen’s Magneto and Letitia Wright’s Black Panther, the late Patrick Stewart’s Professor X and Oscar Isaac’s Mr. Fantastic, and Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes and Simu Liu’s Shang-Chi.

Here are all the covers in order:

Avengers: Doomsday Character Posters All 11 new character posters for Marvel’s latest mega-blockbuster. The film opens in theaters on December 18.

READ MORE: The Best Performances in Marvel Movies

Cumming’s look evokes his costume from X2, where he bamfed around the White House in a long duster. His Doomsday suit features a similar coat, now with a big “X” logo in black and purple across the front, similar to the uniforms worn by the Fox X-Men characters during their first trilogy of films. It still looks nothing like his costume in Marvel Comics, if such things matter to you. (They should not, by the way.)

Avengers: Doomsday opens in theaters one month from today, on December 18.

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