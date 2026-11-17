It’s been seven years since the last Avengers movies played in theaters. In that time Marvel has introduced new characters, new teams — heck, even entire alternate universes. It’s a lot of stuff to keep track of if you’re planning to go see Avengers: Doomsday in theaters this December.

With the film just weeks away, you don’t have time to watch every movie and television show in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. That’s where we come in ScreenCrush has boiled down all of that MCU goodness into 25 minutes that will bring you from Avengers: Endgame to the present and get you ready for Doomsday. It’ll tell you everything you need to know about the state of the Avengers, “The Snap,” Wanda, Vision, the Falcon, the X-Men, the multiverse, the Time Variance Authority, Deadpool, Wolverine, the Thunderbolts, and more.

Watch our full Marvel Multiverse recap below:

READ MORE: Every Marvel Cinematic Universe Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best

If you liked that video recapping everything you need to know in the Marvel Multiverse Saga before Avengers: Doomsday check out more of our videos below, including one on how the ending of VisionQuest sets up Avengers: Doomsday, one on all of the Easter eggs in Episode 8 of VisionQuest, and one on all the Easter eggs in Episode 7 of VisionQuest. Plus, there’s tons more videos over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to open in theaters on December 18.

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