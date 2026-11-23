The final countdown to Doomsday has begun.

We’re less than one month out from the debut of Avengers: Doomsday, and Marvel has just unveiled the “final trailer” for the film. (I’m sure we will see absolutely no further commercials or previews for it after it.)

The trailer includes some footage that’s been revealed before, along with a fair amount of new material. It shows a bunch of Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) and Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) and their lives together after the events of Avengers: Endgame. It also reveals that their son, who appeared in the very first teaser of Doomsday as a little baby, has grown into a teenager by the events of the main Doomsday story.

It also features Steve getting recruited to fight Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom by the Fantastic Four — and shows Steve alluding to the Avengers’ time heist in Endgame, and the unforeseen “consequences” of their messing with the timeline and alternate realities. The teaser also shows a massive Marvel team-up against an army of Sentinels that includes James Marsden’s Cyclops saying the X-Men equivalent of “Avengers assemble!” — “To me, my X-Men!”

Watch the final Doomsday trailer below:

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Marvel also released a new poster for the film as well. It’s a close-up of Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom that’s so close-up you can see the weathering on his armor, and the rust on the little rivets.

Marvel Marvel

There are six new official images from the film as well...

Final Avengers: Doomsday Images

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

In Marvel Studios’ “Avengers: Doomsday,” beloved heroes from three distinct universes will be set on a deadly collision course and face an existential threat unlike anything they’ve ever encountered. The film, which is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo and written by Stephen McFeely and Michael Waldron, is produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito and Jonathan Schwartz, and stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Pedro Pascal, Paul Rudd, Anthony Mackie, Florence Pugh, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Wyatt Russell, Channing Tatum, Simu Liu, Hayley Atwell, Tom Hiddleston, James Marsden, Joseph Quinn, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Letitia Wright, Lewis Pullman, Kelsey Grammer, Kathryn Newton, Danny Ramirez, Winston Duke, Alan Cumming, Hannah John-Kamen, Rebecca Romijn, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Mabel Cadena, Alex Livinalli, with Ian McKellen and Patrick Stewart.

Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to open in theaters on December 18.