The price of Peacock is going up.

With costs on the rise everywhere, the NBCUniversal streaming service announced that the prices of all of its tiers was rising, effective immediately.

The new prices for Peacock (along with their previous ones):

Peacock Select - $8.99 per month (up from $7.99)

- $8.99 per month (up from $7.99) Peacock Premium With Ads - $12.99 per month (up from $10.99)

- $12.99 per month (up from $10.99) Peacock Premium Plus - $19.99 per month (up from $16.99)

Peacock Select is the lowest tier, which allows you to view TV shows with ads, including “TV Favorites from NBC, Bravo, & More.” That plan “excludes sports, movies, & Peacock Originals.“

The company does offer annual subscription prices as well; those are $89.99 for Peacock Select, $129.99 for Peacock Premium, and $199.99 for Peacock Premium Plus.

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First launched in the summer of 2020, Peacock offers TV shows and films largely from the NBCUniversal family of TV stations and its Universal Pictures movie studio. Its current slate of original programming includes comedies The Paper, The ’Burbs, and Twisted Metal, the reality series Love Island, the thriller The Undeclared War, and the upcoming Friday the 13th prequel series Crystal Lake. Peacock also holds the rights to stream quite a few sports, including NBA, NFL, and MLB games.

The news comes as the streamer announced it was profitable for the first time. It currently has 48 million subscribers.

Peacock is far from the only streamer (or the only company, for that matter) to raise its prices in recent months. Netflix, for example, announced a price hike back in March of 2026. Its cheapest tier is now $8.99 a month — the same price as the cheapest tier of Peacock. Its most expensive tier, $26.99 a month, is currently $7 more than Peacock.

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