Is ‘The End of Oak Street’ a ‘Cloverfield’ Movie?

Ever since the J.J. Abrams-produced The End of Oak Street was announced under the title of Flowervale Street back in 2024, folks have been speculating about whether or not the movie might be a secret Cloverfield film.

Fan theories have been rampant that the film starring Anne Hathaway and Ewan McGregor as a suburban couple whose neighborhood is mysteriously transported to prehistoric times could take place in the Cloverfield universe as it seemingly involves some sort of dimension or timeline shift, something that was established in 2018’s The Cloverfield Paradox.

Similarly, that film also included an in-universe news report that entire city blocks were spontaneously disappearing due to tears in space-time — not so unlike an entire suburban neighborhood sliding through time and space into the era of dinosaurs.

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Deepening the conspiracy, some fans pointed out that the film’s working title, Flowervale Street, could possibly allude to the franchise, with a clover being a flower and field being similar to a vale.

Still, it’s just a theory, and one that Abrams himself says isn’t true.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter at the Los Angeles premiere of the film, the producer said definitively that The End of Oak Street is not a Cloverfield movie, though he does appreciate the theory.

“The only connection to our Cloverfield movies is that Ewan’s partner is Mary Elizabeth Winstead, who was the star of 10 Cloverfield Lane, who we were very lucky to get to work with and who I adore. So there was that, but other than that, people are just making connections that they happen to see,” Abrams shared.

Directed by David Robert Mitchel (It Follows, Under the Silver Lake), The End of Oak Street follows a family’s fight for survival after waking up one morning to find their neighborhood has been transported back in time and is now overrun with dangerous, carnivorous dinosaurs.

The End of Oak Street releases in theaters on Friday (August 14).

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