Final ‘Eternals’ Trailer Reveals Why They Didn’t Fight Thanos

From the day Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings hits theaters at the start of next month, we should be just three months to the premiere of the next Marvel movie, Eternals. (I say “should” because with Covid, and variants, and the state of movie theaters, one can never be too sure of release dates.) And yet, with just a quarter of a year (maybe) to the film’s release, we’re still almost entirely in the dark about the movie’s premise and antagonists beyond the most basic information provided by reading Eternals comics.

The latest and supposedly final trailer finally gives us a bit more information. It also explains a big question people have been asking of the film, sight unseen: If these Eternals (including Gemma Chan’s Sersi, Richard Madden’s Ikaris, Angelina Jolie’s Thena, and Salma Hayek’s Ajak) are so ancient and powerful, and they were hanging out on Earth during the entire history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, why didn’t they help the Avengers try to stop Thanos?

“We were instructed not to interfere in any human conflicts unless Deviants were involved,” says Chan’s character. The next obvious question is: By who? And then the trailer cuts to a shot of this guy:

Marvel

That big daddy is a Celestial, a member of oldest race in the Marvel Universe, and supposedly the creatures that seeded life on Earth (and also created both the Eternals and the Deviants, who they’re supposed to opposed). The trailer also suggests that the Avengers’ actions in stopping Thanos has now started “The Emergence” — perhaps of the Deviants, or possibly of a Celestial who will now do something very bad.

Watch the trailer below:

There’s a new poster as well:

Marvel Studios

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

When monstrous creatures called the Deviants, long thought lost to history, mysteriously return, the Eternals are forced to reunite in order to defend humanity once again.

Directed by Chloe Zhao, Eternals is scheduled to open in theaters on November 5.

