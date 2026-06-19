The Hulk of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is a hero. He saved New York with the rest of the Avengers in The Avengers. He fought alongside Earth’s Mightiest Heroes in Age of Ultron and Endgame. He’s had big moments where his temper got out of hand — he is the Hulk after all — but generally, he has not been the classical Hulk of Marvel Comics very often; the man who the world sees as a monster, the scientist Bruce Banner who travels the world seeking a cure to his gamma-irradiated blood, while fighting with General Ross and the U.S. military.

But the Hulk might be getting a big shift in character in the upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Now Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner works as a college professor, keeping his powers in check with the use of some sort of high-tech bracelet. But clearly, based on the new trailer for the film, the bracelet eventually fails or gets lost, and the Hulk breaks loose. And we mean he really breaks loose, rampaging through New York City. Which has us wondering: Just how good was the Hulk previously? Is he the MCU’s next big villain? Or was he in some ways always the MCU’s Big Bad?

Watch our latest Marvel video below and find out:

READ MORE: Every Marvel Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best

If you liked that video on whether Bruce Banner has always been a villain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, check out more of our videos below, including one breaking down all the Easter eggs in the new Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer, one on the possible ending for Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars, oand ne on all the Easter eggs in the Season 2 trailer for X-Men ’97. Plus, there’s tons more videos over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. Spider-Man: Brand New Day is scheduled to open in theaters on July 31.

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