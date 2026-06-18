There’s a very important word in the new Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer: Mutation. In Marvel Comics, that word means just one thing: Mutants — and the X-Men. There are some other big clues in this trailer that its villain has a big connection to the X-Men, and that the film will lead directly to the first long overdue X-Men film froM Marvel Studios set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

But that’s just one of the many hidden secrets, Marvel Easter eggs, and little details you might have missed in the new Brand New Day trailer. Our latest Spider-Man video will show you where they all are, dozens of deep cuts that will change your expectations for Brand New Day in a big way.

Watch our full Brand New Day breakdown video below:

READ MORE: Every Marvel Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best

If you liked that video breaking down all the Easter eggs in the new Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer, check out more of our videos below, including one on the possible ending for Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars, one on all the Easter eggs in the Season 2 trailer for X-Men ’97, and one on all the Easter eggs in The Punisher: One Last Kill. Plus, there’s tons more videos over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. Spider-Man: Brand New Day is scheduled to open in theaters on July 31.

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