There are a lot of rumors out on the internet about Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Most of the biggest ones revolve around the identity of the mysterious character played in the film by Sadie Sink. The most common theory: Sink plays the classic mutant character Jean Grey, meaning the film is actually going to be the first part of Marvel’s “Mutant Saga,” introducing the X-Men to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

But there are several more clues that the X-Men are very important to Brand New Day in the film’s new trailer. In our latest Spider-Man video, we’ll break down why we think this isn’t a Spider-Man film with an X-Man in it, but actually it’s a full-blown mutant movie with Spidey in it. And it all has to do with the Department of Damage Control, and the character played in the film by Tramell Tillman.

Watch us run through all the big X-Men teases in the new Brand New Day trailer below:

READ MORE: Every Marvel Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best

If you liked that video on whether Spider-Man: Brand New Day is the first movie in Marvel’s Mutant Saga, check out more of our videos below, including one on whether Bruce Banner has always been a villain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, one breaking down all the Easter eggs in the new Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer, and one on the possible ending for Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars. Plus, there’s tons more videos over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. Spider-Man: Brand New Day is scheduled to open in theaters on July 31.

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