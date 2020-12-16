Everything New on Disney Plus in January
Disney+ doesn’t have a ton of new stuff in January — but it does have the premiere of the first Marvel Studios TV series, which is also the first chapter of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase Four: WandaVision, with Elizabeth Olsen and and Paul Bettany reprising their roles as Wanda Maximoff and Vision from the Avengers movies. The show premieres on January 15, with new episodes following every Friday.
Disney+ is also getting another new Marvel series called Marvel Studios: Legends, recapping Wanda and Vision’s storylines prior to WandaVision, four volumes of Star Wars Forces of Destiny, and Toy Story That Time Forgot.
Here’s the full list of what’s coming to Disney+ in January 2021:
Friday, January 1
New Library Titles
700 Sharks
Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears a Who!
Great Shark Chow Down
Mega Hammerhead
Mr. Popper’s Penguins
Wolverine, The (2013)
Disney+ Originals
Earth to Ned - Episodes 11-20
Friday, January 8
New Library Titles
Disney Fam Jam
Ferdinand
Star Wars Forces of Destiny: Volume 1
Star Wars Forces of Destiny: Volume 2
Star Wars Forces of Destiny: Volume 3
Star Wars Forces of Destiny: Volume 4
Toy Story That Time Forgot
Disney+ Originals
Marvel Studios: Legends - Premiere
Friday, January 15
New Library Titles
Disney Elena of Avalor (s3)
Doctor Doolittle 3
Isle of Dogs
Mary Poppins Returns
Disney+ Originals
WandaVision - Premiere
Friday, January 22
New Library Titles
Wild Uganda
Disney+ Originals
Pixar Popcorn - Premiere
WandaVision - Episode 2
Friday, January 29
New Library Titles
Dinosaurs (s1)
Dinosaurs (s2)
Dinosaurs (s3)
Dinosaurs (s4)
Epic
The Incredible Dr. Pol
Ramona and Beezus
Texas Storm Squad
Disney+ Originals
WandaVision - Episode 3
