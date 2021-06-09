Ewan McGregor has made three Star Wars movies — but until now, he’d never shot a scene with a Stormtrooper.

That shocking fact was revealed in a new interview McGregor did with Pedro Pascal, the star of The Mandalorian, about the differences between making Star Wars in 2021 versus in the late ’90s and early 2000s when McGregor appeared in the Prequel Trilogy. Surprisingly, the effects are more practical now than they were in most of the prequels, when George Lucas became enamored with digital technology and shot almost all of Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith on blue and green screens.

One other difference: Because McGregor’s movies took place before the original Star Wars, he never got to film any scenes with Stormtroopers, the iconic villains of the Empire. McGregor told Pascal (via Variety) that finally getting to appear with Stormtroopers was a huge thrill:

I was feeling like I was 6 again or something, because I’m so close to one and I got a fright, you know? So crazy. Then I asked someone, ‘Were there Stormtroopers in my films? Because I don’t think I’ve seen a Stormtrooper for real before.’ They were like ‘No, they weren’t Stormtroopers; they were clones.’ And Jawas, I had another scene with a little Jawa.

It’s not that after all these years, Ewan McGregor can get excited to make a Star Wars. And based on his comments in this interview, it sounds like he’s having a blast making Obi-Wan Kenobi — which will premiere soon on Disney+.

Sign up for Disney+ here.

Every Star Wars Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best