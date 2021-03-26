The Falcon and the Winter Soldier went even deeper into the history of Marvel Comics on this week’s episode. It formally introduced the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s new Captain America, John Walker, who replaced Steve Rogers as Cap during a very famous run of Marvel stories back in the mid-1980s. During that storyline, Walker also got his own crimefighting partner, who eventually adopted the codename Battlestar. Sure enough, Battlestar debuts on this episode as well.

That’s just one of the many Marvel (and MCU) Easter eggs and references on this week’s episode. There are new heroes and villains from Marvel Comics, references to the events of previous Marvel movies like Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Civil War, and even a song that will sound very familiar to fans of The First Avenger. You’ll find them all below; new episodes of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premiere every Friday on Disney+.