‘Falcon and Winter Soldier’: The Best Episode 4 Easter Eggs

The following post contains SPOILERS for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Even though Marvel’s current Disney+ series is titled The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the most important character this week was really Captain America — both the original one, whose legacy casts an enormous shadow over everything that happens onscreen, and the new one who’s replaced him, and is having a very difficult time filling his combat boots.

As the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s new Captain America, John Walker’s storyline closely mirrors the events of the Captain America comics of the late 1980s, when Steve Rogers quit being Cap for a period and the government replaced him with a newer, stronger, meaner super soldier — John Walker. The parallels got even closer and more pronounced on Episode 4, with the MCU’s Walker suffering a terrible personal loss, and then channeling his rage into his work with disastrously bloody consequences.

There are other Marvel Easter eggs on this weeks Falcon and Winter Soldier as well; including references to the Black Panther, First Avenger, and Infinity War movies, and to various other Marvel Comics that featured John Walker and Baron Zemo. There’s also a pretty significant break from the comic-book version of this story that could have major repercussions on one of the title characters’ future storylines. Here are the 10 best Easter eggs from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 4:

