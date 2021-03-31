‘Falcon and Winter Soldier’: Who Is the Power Broker?

The following post contains SPOILERS for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 2.

The latest episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier introduced a longtime Marvel villain to the Marvel Cinematic Universe: The Power Broker. Or rather it teased the Power Broker’s introduction, hinting that he is the person controlling the Flag-Smashers from off-screen. But who could it be? While it might just be a random new character, it could be an alias used by someone we’ve seen in previous MCU movies.

That’s what our new video is all about: Breaking down the potential candidates who might be revealed as the Power Broker’s true identity. It could be Samuel Stern, who hasn’t been seen since The Incredible Hulk, but could potentially have created a Super Soldier Serum from the samples he got of Bruce Banner’s blood in that movie. It could be Thunderbolt Ross, who has become an increasingly powerful member of the U.S. Government and its efforts to control Avengers. Or it could be someone else. Watch our best guesses below:

Gallery — Our Favorite Falcon and Winter Soldier Easter Eggs So Far: