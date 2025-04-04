Marvel just showed off new footage from their upcoming The Fantastic Four: First Steps at CinemaCon. The trailer isn’t online, and no one was allowed to record the footage — but ScreenCrush’s Colton Ogburn was there, and he saw it all.

In our latest Marvel video, he’ll break down everything in the new FF trailer. What does Silver Surfer look like? What does she sound like? What was the warning she brought to the new Fantastic Four? What was the best part of the teaser? What were the connections to Jonathan Hickman’s Avengers run? How did the footage compare with the sneak peak at James Gunn’s Superman? Plus: Colton runs down the Thunderbolts* teaser and Kevin Feige’s message from the set of Avengers: Doomsday, plus the other stuff he saw at the Marvel CinemaCon panel. Watch the whole conversation below:

