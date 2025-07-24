Note: The following post contains spoilers for the Marvel Easter eggs in The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Feels like that should be obvious given the headline, but you can never be too careful these days.

More than any other characters, the Fantastic Four exist at the very center of the Marvel Universe. The Fantastic Four by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby was the series that put Marvel Comics on the map. It revolutionized comics in the 1960s, and helped usher in a new era of more mature stories for older readers.

In the years and decades that followed, creators came and went, but the Fantastic Four itself was never far from the action in the Marvel Universe. They guest-starred in other books and took part in almost every major storyline and crossover. (They were even Avengers for a brief period!)

No other Marvel comic has as much history or mythology to adapt to films. But because of issues involving movie rights, Marvel Studios never made their own Fantastic Four until 2025’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Once they got their hands on the property, Marvel wasted little time; they jammed the movie — which stars Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Julia Garner — with loads of that history and mythology, along with a generous serving of Marvel Easter eggs.

The post below contains all the ones we spotted on a first viewing. There are surely more. (There’s only so much a nerd can spot without the use of a pause button.) But it’s a good first step toward a comprehensive list.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps: All the Coolest Marvel Easter Eggs Did you spot these fun Marvel references and hidden secrets in The Fantastic Four: First Steps?

READ MORE: The Most Surprising Marvel Cameos Ever