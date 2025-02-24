The ‘Fast & Furious’ Ride Is Closing

The first major Fast & Furious attraction — which has been a part of the Studio Tour at Universal Studios Hollywood for a decade — is set to close in a matter of weeks.

Universal announced today that Fast & Furious: Supercharged will take its final ride next month. The attraction first debuted in Hollywood in 2015 and features appearances from Fast & Furious stars Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, Michelle Rodriguez, and Tyrese Gibson.

The 3D ride is incorporated into the long-running Universal Studio Tour. Near the conclusion of the tour, guests’ tram enters a long tunnel with screen-covered walls, and then appear to take part in an elaborate chase through city streets. At one point Vin Diesel’s Dominic Toretto commandeers a fighter jet (or helicopter??) by jumping onto it. It’s kind of ridiculous — but then what Fast & Furious movie isn’t a little ridiculous?

In a press release, Universal said the “closure of this attraction will pave the way for an exciting all-new Studio Tour attraction to be announced soon.”

Three years after Supercharged was added in Hollywood it replaced the various versions of the Earthquake ride in Universal Studios Florida. Although largely a clone of the Hollywood version, the Florida Fast & Furious ride got even worse reviews — and Universal creatives have not always had the kindest things to say about it. In fact, One longtime Universal theme park designer said publicly a few years ago that not stopping the company from bringing Supercharged from Hollywood to Florida was the biggest mistake in his career.

The closure of this Fast & Furious attraction will not end the franchise’s involvement at Universal Studios’ theme park; the company is deep into construction on its first Fast & Furious roller coaster called Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift. The coaster is expected to open at some point during 2026.

In the meantime, Fast & Furious: Supercharged closes at Universal Studios Hollywood on March 10. If you want to take one last ride, better go before then. (Or head down to Universal Studios Florida — at least for now, that version of the ride will remain.)

