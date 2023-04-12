Jason Momoa’s Dante Is Unhinged In New ‘Fast X’ Trailer

It seems like Fast X’s villain is going to be played exactly as we hoped he would be. Jason Momoa’s Dante is an absolute maniac.

His exact identity and connection to Dom Toretto's family were shrouded in mystery for a long time, but it turns out he actually has a very close connection. The Fast Family ended up tangling with a drug lord by the name of Hernan Reyes in Fast Five. They planned a heist to steal $100 million dollars from him. Although it was ultimately Hobbs who delivered the killing blow and Dwayne Johnson won’t be appearing in the franchise anymore, Reyes’ son still wants revenge.

In Fast X, Dante Reyes wastes no time in blowing up Hobbs'’vehicle. From there, it seems like he decides that he's going to take a fairly methodical (if chaotic) approach to picking off the members of Dom's family one by one. To make things even more stressful, a while has passed since Dante lost his father. That means that he's had tons of time to profile Dom... To figure out who he is, what makes him tick, and how to break him.

It seems like Dante will go to remarkable lengths to make Dom’s life miserable, including kidnapping Dom's son. In the new trailer, we see Dante driving away with Dom’s kid in the passenger seat. Of course, Dom can’t let that fly, so he rolls out of the back of an aircraft in his muscle car in pursuit. If Dante is that far gone, there's what he’ll do next.

You can watch the new, Jason Momoa-heavy Fast X trailer below:

Fast X is scheduled to open in theaters on May 19.

