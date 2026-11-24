Movie studios employ focus groups to help drill down into what audiences like and dislike.

As a critic, I have my own focus group: My children. Whenever possible, I bring them to screenings of family films and turn our post-screening discussions into conversational reviews. I find their authentic (and sometimes painfully honest) thoughts about these movies fascinating, unpredictable, and extremely instructive. Readers mostly seem to enjoy the parts where my children openly mock me for being an unfunny dweeb. As long as people are reading, I guess I can’t complain.

You’ll find a bit of both of those appeals below, as my nine-year-old daughter helps me assess Disney’s latest animated feature, Hexed. The film feels micro-targeted at my children specifically, as if it were conceived by an AI asked to develop a motion picture that will be irresistible to pre-teens who love witches and magical creatures, and relate to the familial drama and girl power energy of other Disney favorites like the Frozen franchise. In it, a teenage girl named Billie (Hailee Steinfeld) learns that she is a witch, a fact her overly protective mother (Rashida Jones) has deliberately hidden from her for her entire life. She ventures to a magical world to battle its evil queen (Jodie Foster), and partner with a “familiar,” a cat with three eyeballs named Beef Roger Crummchuck and a deep-fried accent, voiced by Walton Goggins.

What follows is a lightly-edited transcript of our conversation about Hexed. (The only parts I trimmed out were the ones where my daughter openly mentioned spoilers about the fates of some of the characters that I felt readers would not want to know before they watch the movie. (Those reading purely to see a nine-year-old drop diss bombs on her father will be fine either way.)

So did you like Hexed?

Yeah.

What was the best part of the movie?

I think when they met the cat.

He was your favorite character, I take it?

[vigorous nodding]

Why was that?

He was funny!

He was pretty funny. How would you describe how he looks?

A weird green cat. With three eyeballs. And he takes them out sometimes.

All true. What adjectives would you use to describe how he looked? Besides weird. He certainly looked weird.

Creepy? Well no ... I liked how he looked.

Scruffy?

Yeah. He was creepy but cute. Was he your favorite character?

Oh yeah, definitely. He had such fun animation; I loved the way he could stretch his body almost like Mr. Fantastic. And he had such a distinctive voice too. That Southern drawl.

I do a voice like that.

You do, actually. It was like the boy version of that weird Southern voice you do for some reason.

[does weird Southern voice] “Yah-yuss! Ahh do!”

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READ MORE: Two Kids Give Their Brutally Honest Review of Minions & Monsters

What was the message of the movie?

Just be yourself? Being yourself is good enough?

What do you think the mom needed to learn?

She needed to learn that you can’t always protect everything, and sometimes you need to take a little risk.

I think that’s exactly right.

She had to take a risk to save her daughter.

Yeah. I think it’s also good for kids to see that parents make mistakes sometimes. They don’t know everything, but they’re trying their best to do what they think is right for their kids.

They’re not trying to be mean.

Do you think I ever make mistakes?

Oh yeah.

Name one mistake I’ve made.

[thinks]

See? You can’t! No mistakes! I’m perfect!

Ugh.

Did the mom remind you of your mom?

Ehhh ... maybe a little?

What about me? Who’s more protective: Me or mom?

I don’t know. I feel like you’re protective in different ways. Mom’s protective on the subway, like “Stay on this side of the yellow line! Don’t go near the edge!” You don’t care if I’m standing on the side next to the tracks.

I’ll just let you roam wherever you want.

[sighs] You’re just not as intense about it.

So the mom in Hexed was a little like mom. Do you think Mom needs to loosen up?

No, I’m glad she does it. My sister is really clumsy, she needs someone watching her.

So your sister needs protective parents, but you don’t?

I’m just saying I’m not as clumsy as she is.

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What if one day Mom told you you had to wear a bracelet for the rest of your life and never take it off, like in Hexed. Would you do it?

Yeah. But I would ask questions. I had to wear it just because you said so? When I was older, I might ask some questions about that. I would definitely want to see what would happen if I took it off ... but I don’t think I would take it off.

Well, in the film Billie doesn’t take it off at first. The first time the bracelet comes off it’s an accident.

Yeah it wasn’t her fault. If it were me, I wouldn’t take it off on purpose either.

You never wondered why I always make you wear shoes when you go outside? Have I ever let you go outside without shoes? Always shoes. Why do you think that is?

Because it would hurt my feet!

Maybe. But maybe because you have magic powers in your feet.

UGH! Fine. Would you like me to try walking around outside without shoes to find out?

Forget what I said. Did Hexed remind you of any other Disney movies?

[thinks] I’m not sure. I’m trying to think of other Disney movies where the mom is really protective.

What about the bracelet? Do you remember Frozen?

Ohhhh, the gloves. They make Elsa wear those gloves.

“Conceal, don’t feel.” Kinda similar, right?

Yeah, I knew there was one it reminded me of, but I couldn’t think of which one.

Yeah, they’re a little similar, although that was about two sisters, and Hexed is about a mother and a daughter. Do you like one more than the other?

I don’t know. Why do you ask me such hard questions?

Well, it’s just your opinion. There’s no wrong answer. I think Frozen is better, personally. But you can disagree.

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You know why I like Frozen more?

Why?

Frozen has great music. The music in this movie was just existing pop songs. At one big moment, the music was that song “Confident.”

I love that song!

I’ve heard you singing that song.

Yeah, I know it because it was in & Juliet.

Ah, I was wondering where you guys heard that song. It’s cause Grandma and Grandpa took you to see & Juliet. So that was a highlight for you, that song showing up.

Oh yeah ... you know what else was like Frozen? The green cat and Olaf.

Yes.

I forget the green cat’s name.

Beef.

[laughs hysterically] Beef! He’s sort of like Olaf.

Yes. That seems like a Disney thing.

There’s always a funny character. Like Dory too.

Why do you think they do that?

So it’s not always serious stuff the whole time?

I think that’s exactly right. In fact, you know what they call that kind of character?

What?

“Comic relief.”

I think I knew that.

You did?

Um, yeah.

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I will admit: Sometimes in this movie I had a hard time following all the stuff involving the Moon and the spell they need to cast and why the Queen is so angry at everyone.

Yeah

Could you follow all of it?

The question I had was I’m confused why the Queen wanted to stop them from casting the spell.

Okay, so in the film witches have all this magical power — but almost none of them can fly. But if this really important spell gets cast by the heroes at the exact right moment, then everyone who’s a witch could fly?

But if they break they spell, then the Queen could still fly, because everyone could then fly.

Yeah, you know what? You’re absolutely right. I guess the Queen wanted to have all the power and didn’t want anyone else to have it? Is there a lesson there?

A good leader shares?

Yeah. A good leader isn’t being a leader just to keep all the power for themselves.

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I also thought this movie was a little like Harry Potter. There’s magic, there’s teen witches, there’s a “Chosen One.” But Harry Potter is live-action, and Hexed is a cartoon. Do you like animated movies like this, or do you prefer live-action?

I like it better when it’s people. I like when it looks like real people are doing these amazing things.

I see. It feels more realistic? More exciting?

Yeah, kind of, because it’s real people acting it out.

How did you feel about the visual side of the movie? Did it look good?

I liked the way it looked.

Was there anything about the movie you didn’t like?

Um ... not really.

Do you have any an all-time favorite movie?

I don’t know. I could name a few I like.

Sure, what are some favorite movies that come to mind?

I like stuff like Hocus Pocus.

That has witches too.

I like exciting movies, like Indiana Jones.

Those are good ones.

I liked The Mandalorian and Grogu a lot. Oh! And The Muppets.

What’s your favorite Muppet movie? There are a lot of those.

I like all the Muppets. They’re so funny.

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If they made a sequel to Hexed, would you be interested in seeing it?

Yeah.

What if they made a movie that was just about Beef the cat without the witches?

Oh, I would really want to see that!

You don’t need the witches, just give us the cat. Where’s the Beef? we could call it.

That would be a great movie!

You like that idea? We’ll have to send Disney a note. “More Beef.”

More Beef!

Do you have any questions for me?

How did you like the movie?

I liked the relationship between the mom and the daughter. I thought that was very sweet. Obviously I’m not a mom, but I am a dad.

Same thing.

Well, it’s similar. I think it’s different. A mom has a special relationship with her daughters; your mom has a special relationship with you. But dads love their kids too, and they want to protect them and help them, so I could relate to that. So I liked that it was about the Mom and the daughter together; that’s something I didn’t think I had seen in too many Disney movies before. Usually in Disney movies the parents are gone. Like in Frozen, the parents are gone.

Or Home Alone, they leave their kids! Bad parenting, right there.

Yeah, so I liked that. And I loved Beef, and I liked how strange he looked. I was a little confused at times by the story; there was a lot going on, and there was a lot of running around, chasing, everyone zapping at each other with magic. It wasn’t terrible. I always love going to the movies with you no matter what the movie is.

I like Indiana Jones more, because it’s more exciting.

And in the good Indiana Jones movies, you always have an understanding of what’s at stake and what can or can’t happen, what they’re trying to get, who the villains are. In this movie, it seemed like anything could happen, everything was magical, everyone could use these powers and transform things and do stuff. Indiana Jones is an ordinary guy; he can be hurt, he could be killed. In this movie it just seemed like these characters could do anything and it didn’t really matter what they did, they’d all be fine.

Indiana Jones doesn’t have special powers. He can’t just flick his fingers and he’s all better. Wait, is there a movie you’ve seen that’s worse than this?

Oh I’ve seen many movies that are worse than this.

Name some.

Tell me a type of movie and I’ll tell you a movie that’s worse.

A comedy movie.

Hm... I’m trying to name a comedy movie that’s worse that I could tell you what it’s about. Most of the ones I’m thinking of are a little too grown up to even describe in detail.

Are they about death and stuff? I’ve seen movies about death. And Broadway shows. Hamilton has death in it.

What if they involve smoochy kisses?

Nope, I’m out!

That’s what I thought.

I’ve seen kissing in movies. But it’s gross. And I’ve seen you and Mom kiss. Gross.

I once saw this really bad movie I can’t even describe to you. It was called Movie 43. That was a terrible comedy.

How bad?

So bad.

So bad it was funny?

No. So bad it made me want to not watch movies anymore.

Oh gosh. Like, you didn’t understand what was happening?

It just wasn’t funny.

It was a comedy that wasn’t funny? Like they made a bad joke? Like your jokes?

It was all bad jokes — wait wait wait! My bad jokes?!?

[laughs hysterically]

You’re saying my jokes are bad?

Yeah! All of them! [laughs]

You feel good about insulting me?

Yeah!