Some great new movies are streaming this weekend, and we’ve got your guide to the recently released films that deserve your attention as you unwind and relax over the next few days.

We say Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays are for movies, but if you’re not in the mood to trek out to your local theater, you can always heat up a bag of microwave popcorn, curl up on the couch in your PJs and hit “play” from the comfort of your own home.

This weekend you can watch Channing Tatum’s new crime comedy Roofman, if you’re in the mood for a feel-good watch with an all-star cast. You can also watch Jennifer Lopez’s new musical, Kiss of the Spider Woman. Or, if you’ve got kids or just love animation, Netflix has a new animated film out on Friday about a pair of siblings who go on a fantastical, dreamy adventure.

Want even more options? Check out last week’s new movie streaming releases here.

Below, here are the five best new movies you can watch at home this weekend, either on VOD or streaming for free. Happy watching, movie lovers!

Roofman (VOD)

Roofman stars Channing Tatum as a kind-hearted soldier-turned-convict who holes up at a toy store after escaping from prison. Based on real-life spree robber Jeffrey Manchester, the film follows Channing’s Jeffrey as he hides out in a Toys “R” Us for months undetected after a successful prison escape. However, his past catches up to him and his freedom begins to hang in the balance when he falls in love with a divorced mom who works at the store.

The critically acclaimed crime comedy film also stars Kirsten Dunst, Juno Temple, Peter Dinklage and LaKeith Stanfield. The film is available for rent or purchase via VOD beginning Nov. 11.

Where to watch Roofman: Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Fandango at Home, YouTube.

Leonardo DiCaprio plays a paranoid ex-revolutionary who is forced back into his former high-octane lifestyle when a corrupt military officer begins to pursue him and his spirited daughter in One Battle After Another.

Directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, the critically acclaimed film is loosely adapted from the 1990 novel Vineland, and also stars Benicio del Toro, Sean Penn, Regina Hall, and Teyana Taylor. The film is available for rent or purchase via VOD beginning Nov. 14.

Where to watch One Battle After Another: Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Fandango at Home, YouTube.

READ MORE: Everything New on Netflix in November 2025

In Your Dreams (Netflix)

In Your Dreams follows a pair of siblings — a perfectionist pre-teen girl and her excitable, chaotic little brother — who journey to a dream world to ask the legendary Sandman for a single wish amid their parents’ potential split: the perfect family.

Directed by Alex Woo, the coming-of-age animated fantasy film features the voice talents of Simu Liu, Cristin Milioti and Craig Robinson. The film is exclusively available to watch on Netflix.

Where to watch In Your Dreams: Netflix.

Freakier Friday (Disney+)

Freakier Friday sees mother-daughter pair Tess and Anna body-swapped again—this time with Anna’s teenage daughter and soon-to-be stepdaughter. The four must figure out how to switch back before Anna’s wedding, but the teen girls’ feud proves a problematic hurdle for all involved.

The nostalgic sequel to 2003’s beloved Freaky Friday remake starring Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan brings back Mark Harmon and Chad Michael Murray, and also stars Manny Jacinto. The film is available to stream for free on Disney+ beginning Nov. 12, and can also be rented or purchased via VOD.

Where to watch Freakier Friday: Disney+, Amazon Prime, Fandango at Home, Apple TV.

Kiss of the Spider Woman (VOD)

Jennifer Lopez plays a Hollywood starlet named Ingrid Luna at the center of a fictional Old Hollywood musical film in Kiss of the Spider Woman. The movie takes place at the end of the Argentinian Dirty War, where two men sharing a prison cell recount the plot of the aforementioned in-universe fictional film, and eventually form an intimate bond that threatens their freedom.

Kiss of the Spider Woman is based on the 1976 novel of the same name, as well as the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical. The film is available for rent or purchase via VOD beginning Nov. 11.

Where to watch Kiss of the Spider Woman:

Get our free mobile app