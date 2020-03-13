The 15 Funniest Netflix Thumbnails

You’ve heard the expression, “Never judge a book by its cover.” Would you judge a Netflix show by its thumbnail alone? Netflix thumbnails are much more important than meets the eye. They serve as a first impression for many viewers, offering a tiny glimpse into what the movie or television show has to offer. And did you know that your thumbnails can change based on what you’ve been watching? Whether you’re a fan of horror, romance, comedy, or drama, the thumbnails will tailor themselves to fit your interests. Creepy? A little bit.

Besides all this, Netflix thumbnails have the potential to be really funny. Sometimes it’s intentional. Other times, not so much. Here are 15 Netflix thumbnails that will make you chuckle.

The 15 Funniest Thumbnails on Netflix