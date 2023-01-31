‘Futurama’ Reboot Teases Release Date

Futurama has been off the air for what feels like ages. Luckily, Lauren Tom, the voice of Amy, confirmed that we can look forward to new episodes this summer. She recently tweeted about the long-awaited reboot. After a number of issues, it's good to hear that the series finally got off the ground.

The show has jumped around from Fox to Comedy Central, and now to Hulu, where these new episodes will debut. For a while, it appeared that John DiMaggio would not return as the voice of the robot Bender, but he was ultimately able to work out a deal to appear on the new show. Thankfully — a Futurama without the real Bender would have been a bleak one.

Here was Tom’s tweet, confirming the new shows are coming “sometime this summer”:

For those who aren't particularly familiar with the show, or even just want a refresher since it’s been a decade since the last new episodes, Futurama was created by Matt Groening, the man behind The Simpsons. The show follows the journey of Phillip J. Fry, who wandered into a cryogenics lab and woke up in 2999. Upon his arrival in the future, he began working for Planet Express Inc. as a delivery boy. What the show is really known for, however, is the incredible writing. It’s densely packed with jokes, running gags, and brilliant satire of our present day as reflected through the world of the future. Given all that’s happen in the world since Futurama last went off the air, the rebooted series should have plenty of material to work with.

