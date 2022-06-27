How Will Galactus Join the MCU?

It’s not if Galactus joins the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It’s only a question of when and why.

With Marvel now controlling the movie rights to the Fantastic Four, and developing their first Fantastic Four movie, it’s just a matter of time before everyone’s favorite Devourer of Worlds makes his MCU debut. But how will he show up and what will he do?

That’s the subject of our latest Marvel video. In it, we explore Galactus’ history, origin, and purpose in the pages of Marvel Comics, and how that could all easily be adapted to the MCU. And we look at how Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness may have already laid the groundwork for Galactus’ arrival in Marvel movies, and explained what he will be doing.

Yes, he’ll be eating worlds. That’s what he always does. But more importantly is why. And Multiverse of Madness suggests that reason: Incursions from other Earths from across the multiverse. For lots more details and theories, watch the video below:

If you liked that video about how Galactus might join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, check out more of our videos below, including one on the Thunderbolts and how they will fit into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, all the Easter eggs and secrets in the first episode of Ms. Marvel, and our breakdown of the Ms. Marvel trailer. Plus, there’s tons more videos over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes.

Sign up for Disney+ here.

The Coolest Eternals Easter Eggs