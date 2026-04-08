Considering the growing omnipresence of streaming at home, as well as reports that companies like Netflix are having their writers “dumb down” their entertainment content to appeal to second-screen viewing habits and increasingly strained attention spans, you might be surprised to learn that Gen Zers are actually the most active movie theatergoers.

According to a new study from Fandango, Gen Z now makes up the biggest chunk of movie theater attendees as of 2026, with 87 percent of Gen Zers seeing at least one movie at the theater in the past 12 months, compared to 82 percent of millennials, 70 percent of Gen Xers, and 58 percent of baby boomers.

Gen Z Goes Out to the Movie Theater More Than Any Other Generation

Gen Z also goes out to the movie theater the most often among the generations, averaging roughly seven visits per year, per Variety.

The demographic, composed of teenagers and young adults aged 14 to 29 as of 2026, are also reportedly spending more money on concession treats and premium viewing upgrades, such as Imax, each visit to the theater.

READ MORE: The 15 Most Anticipated Summer Movies of 2026

According to the study’s findings, Gen Z audiences view going to the movie theater as a social activity, with a better selection of films than at-home streaming as well as leaving home in general acting as motivators for the younger crowd.

“While there has been a perception that Gen Z is less engaged with theatrical moviegoing, our data shows that their momentum has been building. What’s especially notable is how strongly they value the shared, communal aspect of the experience, reinforcing that theaters continue to play an important role as a social destination for younger audiences,” Jerramy Hainline, executive VP at Fandango, said in a statement regarding the study.

“Gen Z and millennials are redefining what it means to go to the movies by prioritizing premium experiences, social engagement and new forms of content. Meeting them where they are isn’t optional — it’s essential to the future of theatrical moviegoing,” Hainline added.

In 2025, a report from Cinema United revealed that Gen Z movie theater attendance had increased 25 percent from the previous year, with 41 percent of the cohort going to see a movie at the theater at least six times in the past year.

Gen Z may be frequenting the movie theater more often, but that doesn’t mean they’re not discerning about what they want to see on screen.

Last year, a survey from UCLA revealed Gen Z viewers overall want to see less sex and NSFW content in movies, with 48 percent of the demographic believing there is “too much sex and sexual content” in modern films.

Get our free mobile app