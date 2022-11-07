‘Glass Onion’ Trailer: A New Benoit Blanc Mystery on Netflix

There’s just something beautiful about the way Daniel Craig says the word “murder” in his Benoit Blanc accent.

“Muhhhhrder.”

Craig says the words a few times in the trailer for Glass Onion, the new sequel to Rian Johnson’s surprise hit mystery film Knives Out from 2019. In this new installment, Craig’s master sleuth Benoit Blanc just happens to witness a murder at what’s supposed to be a murder mystery party among friends. So who is the real killer? I mean, obviously we don’t know now, but Blanc is sure to figure things out before the final credits roll.

Here’s the latest trailer for Glass Onion, which is debuting on Netflix later this fall.

Glass Onion is the first of two Knives Out sequels that Netflix bought the rights to in the wake of Knives Out’s big success in theaters in 2019. The cast of suspects and potential victims this time out includes Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista. The film premiered at the Toronto Film Festival back in September and earned strong reviews from critics — some of whom said it was an even better mystery movie than Knives Out.

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

In the follow up to Rian Johnson's KNIVES OUT, Detective Benoit Blanc travels to Greece to peel back the layers of a mystery involving a new cast of colorful suspects.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will open in theaters for just one week on November 23. It then debuts on Netflix on December 23.

The Random Movies That Are Inexplicable Hits On Netflix Around the World These old, random, or flat-out bad films appear in the Netflix Top 10 most-watched movies in many countries around the world.