The Best New Movies You Can Watch at Home This Weekend

Plenty of new movies are streaming at home this weekend, and we at ScreenCrush have your guide to the newly released films that deserve your attention while you relax as the week comes to an end.

Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays are for watching movies, but if you’re not in the mood to journey out to your local theater, you can always heat up a bag of microwave popcorn, curl up on the couch in your PJs and hit “play” from the comfort of your own home.

New Movies Streaming This Week and Weekend

This week you can watch the brand new Knives Out installment, Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, right at home. There’s also a new dog-centric Christmas rom-com streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime, as well as Osgood Perkins’ latest atmospheric horror film.

Below, discover five new movies you can watch at home this weekend, either on VOD or streaming for free.

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery

In the latest twisty installment in the Knives Out mystery series, master detective Benoit Blanc is called to investigate a seemingly impossible murder at a small-town church when a controversial priest is found dead inside a locked room on Good Friday.

Directed by Rian Johnston, Wake Up Dead Man begins streaming exclusively on Netflix December 12. The film features an all-star ensemble cast including Josh Brolin, Glenn Close, Mila Kunis, Andrew Scott, Kerry Washinton, Cailee Spaeny and more.

Where to watch Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery: Netflix.

Keeper

Keeper Me follows a couple who encounter a dark, sinister presence while on a secluded cabin getaway in the forest. The film is a slow-burn, atmospheric folk-horror tale that touches upon trauma and relationship anxieties through a dark, supernatural lens.

Directed by Osgood Perkins, Keeper stars Tatiana Maslany, Rossif Sutherland and Birkett Turton, and became available to rent or purchase via VOD on December 9.

Where to watch Keeper: Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Fandango at Home.

Merv

In Merv, a recently separated couple is forced into a seriously awkward co-parenting arrangement when their dog develops a deep depression following their split. In order to cheer Merv up, the exes take the canine on a trip for the holidays, during which they rediscover their feelings for each other.

Directed by Jessica Swale and starring Zoey Deschanel and Charlie Cox, Merv begins streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime on December 10.

Where to watch Merv: Amazon Prime.

Die My Love

Based on the novel of the same name, Die My Love follows the unraveling of a young woman who, after moving to the country with her husband and welcoming a new baby, begins a descent into madness and destruction sparked by her isolation, loss of self-identity and postpartum depression.

Directed by Lynn Ramsay, Die My Love stars Jennifer Lawrence, Robert Pattinson and Sissy Spacek. The film began streaming via VOD on December 9.

Where to watch Die My Love: Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Fandango at Home.

Christy

Based on the true story of Christy Martin, biographical sports drama Christy follows the rise of the titular ‘90s boxing star as well as her journey of self-discovery as a lesbian and harrowing experience with domestic abuse at the hands of her husband/trainer.

Directed by David Michôd, Christy became available for rent or purchase via VOD on December 9. The film stars Sydney Sweeney, Ben Foster, Katy M. O’Brian and more.

Where to watch Christy: Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Fandango at Home.

