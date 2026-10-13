All eyes will be on theaters next February when the new Narnia film debuts — and not just because people like those fantasy novels by C.S. Lewis. The movie will be one of the first from Netflix to get a wide (and IMAX) release in theaters, and it is writer/director Greta Gerwig’s follow-up film to Barbie, one of the biggest movies of the 21st century.

Her Narnia is essentially a reboot with no connection to the earlier film versions, and it’s based on The Magician’s Nephew, the sixth book in the series — but chronologically the one that takes place first, in which the world of Narnia is created.

The new film features Meryl Streep as the lion Aslan and Daniel Craig as the magician of the title — young David McKenna plays his nephew, Digory. You may have seen him recently in the miniseries adaptation of The Lord of the Flies as Piggy. If you want to adapt a great work of children’s literature of the1950s, David McKenna is your guy! (He was also excellent in Lord of the Flies.)

You can see all of them in action in the first Narnia trailer below:

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There’s a new poster for the film as well.

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Yes, the book does apparently involve the beginning of a universe. But phrasing that as a tagline on a poster — “A Universe Begins” — sure does sound like Netflix plans to make a whole franchise of these movies, does it not?

Here is The Magician’s Nephew’s official synopsis, via Netflix:

Academy Award–nominated filmmaker Greta Gerwig brings C. S. Lewis’ beloved story The Magician’s Nephew to the screen for the first time in a sweeping adventure that invites dreamers of all ages to experience the creation of Narnia.

Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew is scheduled to open in theaters and IMAX on February 12, 2027.