I am definitely not emotionally prepared for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

I mean, look at this new trailer for the film. How many Guardians does it tease dying in this film. Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord looks pretty dead at one point. (See the image above.) Drax gives this really ominous speech about what an honor it is to fight alongside his friends. Rocket has his own terrifying speech about flying away together “one last time.” Star-Lord is seen screaming in emotional agony at one point like he’s just watched his best friend die. Is anyone going to survive this movie?!?

Probably, yes. In fact, it’s possible that maybe they all will. But the marketing for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is really emphasizing that this will be the last Guardians movie, at least one with this group of heroes, and that some (or all?!?) of these beloved Marvel characters may bite the bullet. At the very least we know one guy who is definitely not coming back for a Guardians Vol. 4: Writer/director James Gunn, who has already taken a job as the co-CEO of DC Studios.

Watch the new Guardians trailer below:

Here are some new official images from Guardians Vol. 3:

There’s a new poster for the film as well:

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 3 Marvel Studios loading...

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

In Marvel Studios’ “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” our beloved band of misfits are settling into life on Knowhere. But it isn’t long before their lives are upended by the echoes of Rocket’s turbulent past. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him on a dangerous mission to save Rocket’s life—a mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them. The film stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, featuring Vin Diesel as Groot and Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Sean Gunn, Chukwudi Iwuji, Will Poulter and Maria Bakalova.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3is scheduled to open in theaters on May 5.

