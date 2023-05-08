‘Guardians Vol. 3’ Spoiler Review: Why It’s One of Marvel’s Best

The following post contains a full discussion of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. There are some spoilers. Proceed accordingly.

Now that we’ve had a few days to think about it, let’s discuss Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. James Gunn didn’t have to make this movie; Marvel fired him before Guardians Vol. 3 could go into production, and he went off to make The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker for DC Studios. Even before Gunn was hired as DC’s new co-CEO, he surely could have continued making movies or TV shows there, or taken his talents to another studio. But he came back to finish what he started in a third Guardians of the Galaxy movie.

And we are certainly glad he did. In our latest Guardians Vol. 3 video, ScreenCrush’s Ryan Arey and Matt Singer discuss the film with New Rockstars’ Whitney Van Laningham. They debate the movie’s highs and lows, compare their favorite parts, and discuss whether Adam Warlock really needed to be in this movie. Watch their full spoiler review below:

