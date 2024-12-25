Happy Gilmore Is Back in First Sequel Teaser

Adam Sandler’s Christmas (and Chanukah) gift to the world The return of Happy Gilmore.

The first look at Happy Gilmore 2 just debuted online. Almost 30 years after the original film, which was one of Sandler’s early movie hits, is coming to Netflix next year. And Sandler shared the first trailer for the film on X, which features Sandler’s Gilmore, Julie Bowen’s Virginia, and, of course, Christopher McDonald as the sinister Shooter McGavin.

“Happy Chanukah! Merry Christmas! Happy Holidays! And Happy Gilmore to all!!!!!!” Sandler tweeted, along with the first 30 second teaser.

While the premise of the film hasn’t been revealed yet, it clearly involves plenty of Happy Gilmore playing golf. Happy Gilmore 2 also stars Margaret Qualley, Benny Safdie, Nick Swardson, AEW pro wrestler MJF, and Ben Stiller, reprising his uncredited cameo role from the first Happy Gilmore as a cruel hospital orderly.

The original Happy Gilmore, directed by Dennis Dugan, starred Sandler as a struggling hockey player who discovers a previously unknown gift for playing golf. The sequel was directed by Kyle Newacheck and was co-written by Tim Herlihy and Sandler. (Dugan will appear in a cameo, reprising his role from the first movie.)

Over a three decade career in Hollywood, Sandler has made very few sequels. He and his pals made two Grown Ups movies, and he and Jennifer Aniston have appeared in two Murder Mysterys on Netflix. Sandler also voiced Count Dracula in multiple Hotel Transylvania films.

Happy Gilmore 2 premieres on Netflix in 2025.

