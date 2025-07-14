Production is officially underway on the new television adaptation of the Harry Potter book series. HBO announced the news today and released the first image from the set of the series — showing actor Dominic McLaughlin as the new Harry Potter.

McLaughlin’s costume looks very close to the one sported by Daniel Radcliffe in the original Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone movie from 2001. And of course, the character’s signature forehead scar is visible too.

Here’s the full image that HBO released.

HBO also announced another round of casting for the show, including Rory Wilmot as Neville Longbottom, Amos Kitson as Dudley Dursley, Louise Brealey as Madam Rolanda Hooch, and Anton Lesser as Garrick Ollivander. They previously introduced Arabella Stanton as the new Hermione Granger and Alastair Stout as the new Ron Weasley. The cast also includes John Lithgow as Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Professor McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Professor Snape, and Nick Frost as Hogwarts groundskeeper Hagrid.

Per HBO, the new Harry Potter show “will be a faithful adaptation of the beloved Harry Potter books by author and executive producer J.K. Rowling. Each season will bring Harry Potter to new and existing audiences, streaming exclusively on HBO Max where it’s available, including in upcoming launch markets Germany, Italy and the UK. The original classic films will remain available to watch around the world.”

The Harry Potter TV series will premiere on HBO and HBO Max (assuming HBO Max is still called HBO Max at that point) in 2027.

