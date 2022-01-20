A newly released deleted scene from the Disney+ series Hawkeye gives us a proper introduction to Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio) during Maya Lopez/Echo (Alaqua Cox)’s flashback. Instead of the initial tease of the final cut, the omitted scene from Episode 3 shows Kingpin as Echo's uncle figure, picking her up from martial arts class in place of her father.

Watch the deleted scene below, which runs around 30 seconds:

D'Onofrio’s Kingpin first made his appearance in Netflix’s Daredevil series, which was loosely related to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After the show was cancelled, it was unclear what Marvel was going to do with the character. Now, we know that Kingpin serves as the main antagonist in Hawkeye. The deleted scene does a good job at showing us more of the context surrounding his character, as well as his relationship to Echo.

Jeremy Renner leads Hawkeye’s cast as Clint Barton/Hawkeye, joined by Hailee Steinfeld as Kate. The rest of the ensemble includes Tony Dalton, Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Linda Cardellini, Cox, D'Onofrio, and Florence Pugh in her return as Yelena Belova.

Hawkeye’s six-episode season came to a conclusion on December 22, 2021. The show was well-received by critics, with the show receiving praise for spending time with one of Marvel’s lesser-known Avengers. While the Phase Four show was intended as a limited series, it has been confirmed that a spinoff series based on Cox’s Echo is currently in the works.

If you haven’t watched Hawkeye already, you can do so now on Disney+. Don’t have a subscription? You can sign up here.

