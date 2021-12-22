‘Hawkeye’: Full Finale Breakdown

The following post contains SPOILERS for the season finale of Hawkeye.

After all the fussing and fighting, Hawkeye finally retrieves that all-important watch he’s been chasing throughout the season. He returns it to his wife Laura — who sees that it has a S.H.I.E.L.D. logo and the number 19. In Marvel Comics, S.H.I.E.L.D.’s Agent 19 is Mockingbird, who, in those comics worked with Hawkeye in the Avengers. Later, they were even married for a while. So does that mean Laura used to be Mockingbird? It seems so — although there was another Mockingbird on the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. TV show, which was supposed to be set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Sooooo... we’re not sure.

We break down that mystery and go through all the Marvel Easter eggs and references in the Hawkeye finale in our new video. We run through how this version of Kingpin differs from the one in Daredevil, the connections to Echo’s relationship from Marvel Comics, and the shoutout to Ant-Man. Watch them all below.

