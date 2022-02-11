Hawkman and Dr. Fate Debut in New DC Films Trailer

There are four different movies based on DC Comics heroes coming to theaters this year. A new trailer from Warner Bros. spotlights all of them — and features the first glimpses at several longtime DC heroes joining the DCEU this year, most notably Hawkman and Doctor Fate.

Both will appear as supporting characters in Black Adam, with Dwayne Johnson in the title role of the magically empowered anti-hero, who comes into conflict with the Justice Society of America, which counts Hawkman and Doctor Fate among its members. Hawkman is played by Aldis Hodge; Doctor Fate is former James Bond Pierce Brosnan. You can see both of them in the trailer below, along with scenes from The Batman, The Flash, and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom:

Marvel dominated 2021 with the launch of its Disney+ streaming series and four movies, including Spider-Man: No Way Home, which wound up becoming the highest-grossing film of the entire year. 2022 could well turn out differently. Marvel still has a new batch of shows (including Moon Knight and She-Hulk) as well as even more movies (like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Thor: Love and Thunder) but DC has some of its heaviest hitters coming to theaters this year. They’ve also got at least three different Batmen appearing onscreen in 2022, with Robert Pattinson’s in The Batman, plus Ben Affleck’s and Michael Keaton’s in The Flash. Those two movies alone will be very hard for anyone else to top.

The Batman opens on March 4. Black Adam follows on July 29. The Flash is next on November 4. And finally, on December 16, we’ll get Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. And if that’s still not enough DC movies for you, next year you still have Shazam! Fury of the Gods to look forward to in 2023, and a Batgirl movie on HBO Max.