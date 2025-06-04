If you’ve been to any movie theater in the last few years, you’ve surely observed the rise of more ridiculous collectible popcorn buckets. Just about every major blockbuster gets at least one — and sometimes multiple — elaborately themed containers for movie theater snacks. The Dune sandworm bucket, and the enormous amount of attention it received, truly changed the world of theater concessions forever.

Every couple of weeks when a new summer tentpole comes out, the popcorn bucket arms race gets crazier and crazier. For The Fantastic Four: First Steps there will be a slew of various “vessels” to hold our snacks. That includes a giant Galactus head you can eat popcorn out of that measures 17 inches tall by 20 inches wide.

READ MORE: A Brief History of Foods Inspired By Movies

That’s impressive, if a little unwieldy — do you have to buy a whole separate seat just for your popcorn bucket?? Not to be outdone, Regal will have a Fantasticar you can eat popcorn out of. (Who knew futuristic flying cars ran on popcorn grease?!?)

Still, that’s nothing compared to the Fantastic Four “concession vessel” that AMC is offering patrons: An enormous replica of H.E.R.B.I.E., the Fantastic Four’s faithful robot assistant in the film, that will hold your popcorn and your soda and your candy, all at once.

You can see a picture of the H.E.R.B.I.E. popcorn (and other things) bucket below.

Based on the official image, it appears that your drink goes inside H.E.R.B.I.E.’s head, which means it looks like you’re slurping the cute little guy’s brain fluids. Then there’s a compartment in the chest for snacks, and then another cavity in the uhhhhhh let’s say lower torso for the popcorn. Shoving your hand into H.E.R.B.I.E.’s ... area ... to snag some food should provide as much if not more meme fodder than the Dune sandworm bucket.

According to AMC’s tweet, these Fantastic Four popcorn buckets and, ahem, concession vessels, will be on sale on July 24, the first night Fantastic Four: First Steps has its early previews in theaters. If you get to eat popcorn out of H.E.R.B.I.E.’s robo-guts, make sure to send us a picture.

