Watch ‘Hocus Pocus 2’s Cast React to the New Trailer

The internet got to react to the trailer for Hocus Pocus 2. Now it’s the stars’ turn.

Today, Disney shared a video of the movie’s leading ladies — Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy — watching the Hocus Pocus 2 teaser on a computer. (Spoiler alert: They really liked it.)

You can watch their reaction video below. The film debuts on Disney+ in the fall, so we are probably in for quite a few more months of promotional videos like this...

(A trailer reaction video where Sarah Jessica Parker bitterly complained about the editing or choice of music would be really wonderful, actually. In fact, some comedy movie should make a spoof of trailer reactions where their stars get furious about their close-ups or something.)

If you want to see the trailer without the actors’ reactions, here that is.

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

It’s been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th-century sisters, and they are looking for revenge. Now it is up to three high-school students to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before dawn on All Hallow’s Eve. “Hocus Pocus 2” also stars Sam Richardson (“The Tomorrow War”), Doug Jones (“The Shape of Water”), Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”), Whitney Peak (“Gossip Girl”), Belissa Escobedo (“American Horror Stories”), Lilia Buckingham (“Dirt”), Froyan Gutierrez (“Teen Wolf”), and Tony Hale (“Veep”). The film is directed by Anne Fletcher (“Dumplin,’” “The Proposal”) and produced by Lynn Harris (“King Richard,” “The Shallows”), with Ralph Winter (“Hocus Pocus,” “X-Men” franchise), David Kirschner (“Hocus Pocus,” “Chucky”) and Adam Shankman (“Disenchanted,” “Hairspray”) serving as executive producers.

Hocus Pocus 2 premieres on Disney+ on September 30. Just think of how many times you can binge watch it before Halloween.

Sign up for Disney+ here.

Great Disney+ Movies You Might Have Missed These excellent films are all waiting to be discovered on Disney+.