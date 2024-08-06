‘House of the Dragon’ Will End After Season 4

This week’s Season 2 finale of House of the Dragon also marks the halfway point of the entire season. That’s because, according to series showrunner Ryan Condal, the Game of Thrones spinoff will likely end after four seasons.

Condal confirmed the info at a virtual press conference timed to the conclusion of the show’s second season. Asked whether House of the Dragon will run for five seasons, Condal replied “No, I think it’s four.”

Game of Throne ran for eight seasons and 73 episodes on HBO. It was also based on an expansive series of five novels (plus two more that George R.R. Martin still has yet to publish), while House of the Dragon is largely drawn from a single Martin book, Fire & Blood.

Even if House of the Dragon does end after two more seasons on HBO and Max, it will almost certainly not be the end of the Game of Thrones universe on the cable channel and streaming service. Warner Bros. Discovery has been developing several other potential prequels, sequels, and spinoffs set in Martin’s fantasy world. One, titled A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, based on the author’s Tales of Dunk and Egg stories, is already in production and should debut on HBO and Max at some point in 2025.

The first two seasons of House of the Dragon are now available for streaming on Max. Condal also said at the press conference that Season 3 of House of the Dragon should begin production early in 2025.

