The following post contains SPOILERS for the post-credits scene of Captain America: Brave New World.

According to the director of Captain America: Brave New World, Julius Onah, the film’s post-credits scene between Sam Wilson and Samuel Sterns is meant to allude to the Illuminati, the Marvel superteam of heavy hitters like Black Bolt, Black Panther, Namor, Iron Man, Mr. Fantastic, and Professor X who previously appeared (in slightly different form) in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness.

This team is hugely important to the Marvel Comics storyline that serves as the inspiration for the upcoming Avengers films, Doomsday and Secret Wars. In our latest video, we’ll explain who the Illuminati are, how they are different than the Avengers, how they are connected to the concept of “incursions,” and how they bring about the events of Secret Wars. Watch our full explainer below:

READ MORE: The Worst Marvel Comics Ever

If you liked that video on how Captain America: Brave New World sets up Avengers: Doomsday, check out more of our videos below, including one on all the plot holes and unanswered questions in Brave New World (and how to explain them), one on all of the Marvel Easter eggs in Captain America: Brave New World, and our video breakdown of Brave New World’s ending and post-credits scene. Plus, there’s tons more videos over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. Captain America: Brave New World is now playing in theaters.

Sign up for Disney+ here.

Get our free mobile app