How ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Sets Up ‘Avengers: Doomsday’

In one weekend we saw Deadpool & Wolverine tie a bow around the Fox X-Men universe, and the return of Robert Downey Jr. to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Dr. Doom in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday. While we don’t know how long Marvel had Downey’s return planned, we do know that Deadpool & Wolverine definitely teases a way for him to return and sets up some major stuff for Avengers: Doomsday and its eventual sequel, Avengers: Secret Wars.

To find out what, watch our latest Marvel video below. We’ll discuss what the MCU’s Tony Stark has in common with Dr. Doom from the comics, why we think a Tony Stark variant will become Downey’s Doom, and how the Void from Deadpool & Wolverine will almost certainly become the setting of the end of Doomsday and most of Secret Wars. Watch our full video below:

