It does not feel like an understatement to say that the whole of Marvel fandom was shocked yesterday when Ryan Reynolds quietly announced that Hugh Jackman would return as Wolverine — and join the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the first time — in the upcoming Deadpool 3. Jackman’s last appearance as Wolverine, in 2017’s Logan, was billed as his last appearance as Wolverine. Also, he, y’know, dies in it. Quite conclusively. It does not really leave room for a sequel, at least not one starring an alive Wolverine.

So how is this going to work? This morning Reynolds posted a second video, one of him and Jackman sitting together “explaining” the situation. They do point out that Logan was set in 2029 and as Reynolds puts it “Totally separate thing; Logan died in Logan. Not touching it.” So this movie takes place before Logan did. But as to how Wolverine is going to be in this movie and how he and Deadpool both will now join the Marvel Cinematic Universe well ... they turned it into a big joke. See for yourself:

Guys, we already know how they are going to explain this, even if we don’t know the specifics. Marvel is currently in the middle of “The Multiverse Saga.” We’ve seen alternate versions of characters like Captain America, Captain Marvel, Doctor Strange and we’ve seen characters from one universe venture into others. Any character from any time can meet any other character from any other time So either Deadpool and Wolverine will jump to the MCU, or the movie will be set in the Fox X-Men universe but acknowledge the existence of the MCU, or they’ll be from some third alternate reality, or they’ll travel through time somehow and meet each other. Whatever they come up with will just be the excuse to give people what they want, which is a Deadpool and Wolverine buddy comedy action movie. Don’t worry about the details.

Deadpool 3 is scheduled to open in theaters on September 6, 2024.

