How the Dark Knight Trilogy Saved Superhero Movies

We are living in a golden age of superhero movies. It wasn’t always this way, though. A few decades ago, comic-book films were considered campy children’s fare and nothing more. They were the laughingstock of the film world. Even Batman was a joke after the disaster that was Batman & Robin. One franchise changed all of that: Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy.

In our latest Batman video, we explore Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, and The Dark Knight Rises and show how they changed the world’s perceptions about what superhero movies could be. We go back to the early days of superhero movies to see why they were failing, and look at how Batman Begins directly influenced the birth of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We also look at how Christopher Nolan adapted certain DC Comics in smart ways, and show how he paved the way for a whole generation of indie directors to use superhero movies as their calling card in Hollywood. Take a look:

The Batman is scheduled to open in theaters on March 4, 2022. The Flash opens on November 4, 2022.

